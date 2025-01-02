Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1066.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1065.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1076.95 and a low of ₹1054 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹329,535.1 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, with a trading volume of 52,951 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1081.42
|Support 1
|1058.42
|Resistance 2
|1090.68
|Support 2
|1044.68
|Resistance 3
|1104.42
|Support 3
|1035.42
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 28.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1076.95 & ₹1054 yesterday to end at ₹1072.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend