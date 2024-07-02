Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1274.7, closed at ₹1265.7, with a high of ₹1274.7 and a low of ₹1256.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹389,896.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1308.55 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 606,194 shares traded.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1263.85. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 27.79% to reach ₹1263.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.75%
|3 Months
|11.59%
|6 Months
|14.96%
|YTD
|14.48%
|1 Year
|27.79%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1270.75
|Support 1
|1254.2
|Resistance 2
|1280.15
|Support 2
|1247.05
|Resistance 3
|1287.3
|Support 3
|1237.65
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 3.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|16
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 606 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1274.7 & ₹1256.3 yesterday to end at ₹1265.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend