Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1149.75, down -1.41% from yesterday's 1166.15

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1163.2, closed at ₹1159.45, with a high of ₹1182.8 and a low of ₹1155. The market capitalization was ₹360020.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1164.1 and a 52-week low of ₹854.1. The BSE volume for the day was 274461 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Axis Bank reached a low of ₹1148.5 and a high of ₹1173.45 on the current day.
The decrease in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or potentially reversing direction in the near future.
Axis Bank share price closed the day at ₹1149.75 - a 1.41% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1166.23 , 1183.12 , 1192.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1140.23 , 1131.12 , 1114.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1153.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1140.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1140.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1094.50
|10 Days
|1076.89
|20 Days
|1067.62
|50 Days
|1073.08
|100 Days
|1086.32
|300 Days
|1036.78
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 9.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1154.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1153.07 and ₹1180.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1153.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1154.3 and a high of ₹1173.45 on the current day.
Axis Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
The stock price has been moving between 1169.17 and 1157.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 1157.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1169.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.78% to reach ₹1157, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Bank is declining, whereas HDFC Bank is showing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.36% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1532.2
|15.15
|1.0
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1163998.65
|ICICI Bank
|1139.7
|-12.35
|-1.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|800335.59
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is showing a decrease of 35.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1163.05, down by 0.27%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume might signal a further decline in prices.
Axis Bank touched a high of 1169.8 & a low of 1158.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1169.17
|Support 1
|1157.97
|Resistance 2
|1175.08
|Support 2
|1152.68
|Resistance 3
|1180.37
|Support 3
|1146.77
Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.41% to reach ₹1161.35, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. ICICI Bank is declining, but HDFC Bank is seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1533.0
|15.95
|1.05
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1164606.4
|ICICI Bank
|1145.85
|-6.2
|-0.54
|1169.3
|898.85
|804654.33
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank indicate that the current upward trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1168 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1153.07 and ₹1180.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1153.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹1168.90. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have surged by 35.57% to reach ₹1168.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.43%
|3 Months
|5.64%
|6 Months
|18.75%
|YTD
|5.77%
|1 Year
|35.57%
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1180.82
|Support 1
|1153.07
|Resistance 2
|1195.73
|Support 2
|1140.23
|Resistance 3
|1208.57
|Support 3
|1125.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
The trading volume yesterday was 34.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1182.8 & ₹1155 yesterday to end at ₹1159.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
