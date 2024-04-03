Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1052.8 and closed at ₹1052.95. The high for the day was ₹1055 and the low was ₹1040.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹324413.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1151.5 and ₹826.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 92175 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|764.4
|-2.95
|-0.38
|793.5
|519.0
|682197.34
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1742.8
|-13.85
|-0.79
|2063.0
|1666.8
|346217.08
|Axis Bank
|1055.3
|7.7
|0.74
|1151.5
|844.05
|324700.19
|Punjab National Bank
|126.1
|-0.6
|-0.47
|133.0
|46.45
|138848.91
|Bank Of Baroda
|268.7
|-2.7
|-0.99
|285.5
|165.1
|138954.5
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1054.25, with a net change of 6.65 and a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1042.45 and a high of ₹1061.45 on the current day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1055 with a bid price of 1059.65 and an offer price of 1059.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 625 and an offer quantity of 625. The open interest stands at 52,997,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1055.9, with a net change of 8.3 and a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|-6.82%
|6 Months
|0.59%
|YTD
|-5.0%
|1 Year
|21.12%
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1051.05 with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 92175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1052.95.
