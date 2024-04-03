Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1047.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1052.8 and closed at 1052.95. The high for the day was 1055 and the low was 1040.3. The market capitalization stood at 324413.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1151.5 and 826.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 92175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India764.4-2.95-0.38793.5519.0682197.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1742.8-13.85-0.792063.01666.8346217.08
Axis Bank1055.37.70.741151.5844.05324700.19
Punjab National Bank126.1-0.6-0.47133.046.45138848.91
Bank Of Baroda268.7-2.7-0.99285.5165.1138954.5
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1054.25, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1047.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1054.25, with a net change of 6.65 and a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1042.45 and a high of 1061.45 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Axis Bank April futures opened at 1048.85 as against previous close of 1054.45

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1055 with a bid price of 1059.65 and an offer price of 1059.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 625 and an offer quantity of 625. The open interest stands at 52,997,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.9, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1047.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1055.9, with a net change of 8.3 and a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months-6.82%
6 Months0.59%
YTD-5.0%
1 Year21.12%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1052.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1051.05 with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1052.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 92175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1052.95.

