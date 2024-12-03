Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1136.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1137 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1133 and closed at 1136.7, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 1141.4 and a low of 1126.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 351,876.8 crore, Axis Bank's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 1339.55 and low of 995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 61,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11142.97Support 11128.17
Resistance 21149.58Support 21119.98
Resistance 31157.77Support 31113.37
03 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 20.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9212 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1136.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1141.4 & 1126.75 yesterday to end at 1137. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

