Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1075.95 and closed lower at ₹1072.05, with a high of ₹1088.9 and a low of ₹1068. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹331740.5 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank reached a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,981 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1072.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1088.9 & ₹1068 yesterday to end at ₹1085.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend