Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1072.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1085.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1075.95 and closed lower at 1072.05, with a high of 1088.9 and a low of 1068. The bank's market capitalization stands at 331740.5 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank reached a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,981 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1072.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1088.9 & 1068 yesterday to end at 1085.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

