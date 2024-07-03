Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 1261.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1253.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1264.9, closed at 1261.7, with a high of 1265 and a low of 1238.9. The market cap stood at 387,439.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 1308.55 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume for the day was 82,613 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12159 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1261.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1265 & 1238.9 yesterday to end at 1261.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

