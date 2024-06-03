Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.72 %. The stock closed at 1161.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1173.2, with a high of 1178.4 and a low of 1153.4, closing at 1171.35. The market capitalization stood at 358,882.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 1196 and a 52-week low of 910.45. The BSE volume for the day was 636,239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock has risen by 3.06% to reach 1197.25, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also increased by 2.75% and 2.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1137.517.851.591169.3898.85798790.68
State Bank Of India873.042.95.17841.0543.15779118.62
Axis Bank1197.2535.53.061196.0910.45369539.64
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.723.01.372063.01544.15338483.14
Punjab National Bank133.854.453.44142.949.7147382.44
03 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.37%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1205, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹1161.75

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1205 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1201.27. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 4.39% and is currently trading at 1212.80. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 26.36%, reaching 1212.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.01%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months5.21%
YTD5.43%
1 Year26.36%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11176.67Support 11152.07
Resistance 21189.63Support 21140.43
Resistance 31201.27Support 31127.47
03 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 8.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212021
    Buy16151515
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7977 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1171.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1178.4 & 1153.4 yesterday to end at 1171.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

