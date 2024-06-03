Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1173.2, with a high of ₹1178.4 and a low of ₹1153.4, closing at ₹1171.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹358,882.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1196 and a 52-week low of ₹910.45. The BSE volume for the day was 636,239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock has risen by 3.06% to reach ₹1197.25, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also increased by 2.75% and 2.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1137.5
|17.85
|1.59
|1169.3
|898.85
|798790.68
|State Bank Of India
|873.0
|42.9
|5.17
|841.0
|543.15
|779118.62
|Axis Bank
|1197.25
|35.5
|3.06
|1196.0
|910.45
|369539.64
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1702.7
|23.0
|1.37
|2063.0
|1544.15
|338483.14
|Punjab National Bank
|133.85
|4.45
|3.44
|142.9
|49.7
|147382.44
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1205 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1201.27. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 4.39% and is currently trading at ₹1212.80. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 26.36%, reaching ₹1212.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.01%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|5.21%
|YTD
|5.43%
|1 Year
|26.36%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1176.67
|Support 1
|1152.07
|Resistance 2
|1189.63
|Support 2
|1140.43
|Resistance 3
|1201.27
|Support 3
|1127.47
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 8.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1178.4 & ₹1153.4 yesterday to end at ₹1171.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend