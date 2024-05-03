Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.5, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1157.2, closed at ₹1166.15, with a high of ₹1173.45 and a low of ₹1148.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹354978.64 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low at ₹854.1. The BSE volume recorded was 166922 shares.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1134 and a high of ₹1162.6 on the current day.
Axis Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.95%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.5, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1149.75
Axis Bank share price closed the day at ₹1140.5 - a 0.8% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1159.07 , 1175.73 , 1188.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1129.92 , 1117.43 , 1100.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 225.42% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 3 PM is 225.42% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1140.5, showing a decrease of -0.8%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1142.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1149.75
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1142.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1140.23 and ₹1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1094.50
|10 Days
|1076.89
|20 Days
|1067.62
|50 Days
|1073.08
|100 Days
|1086.32
|300 Days
|1037.06
Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 597.40% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 2 PM is 597.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1141.8, reflecting a decrease of -0.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the 1146.5 and 1137.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1137.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1146.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1143.63
|Support 1
|1135.78
|Resistance 2
|1146.67
|Support 2
|1130.97
|Resistance 3
|1151.48
|Support 3
|1127.93
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 10.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1138.95, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1149.75
The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1140.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1131.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1131.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 82.16% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank by 1 PM is 82.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1140, showing a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1145.75 and 1138.45 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1138.45 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1145.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1146.5
|Support 1
|1137.1
|Resistance 2
|1151.4
|Support 2
|1132.6
|Resistance 3
|1155.9
|Support 3
|1127.7
Axis Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 1.26%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock traded at a low of ₹1137.5 and a high of ₹1162.6 on the current day.
Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 299.07% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank up to 12 AM is 299.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1144.15, showing an increase of -0.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
There has been movement in the stock price, ranging between 1148.1 and 1136.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1136.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1148.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1145.75
|Support 1
|1138.45
|Resistance 2
|1149.2
|Support 2
|1134.6
|Resistance 3
|1153.05
|Support 3
|1131.15
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1144.95, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1149.75
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1144.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1140.23 and ₹1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 157.15% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 157.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1140.85, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank reached a peak of 1151.9 and a low of 1139.9 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1143.6 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1139.25 and 1131.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1148.1
|Support 1
|1136.1
|Resistance 2
|1156.0
|Support 2
|1132.0
|Resistance 3
|1160.1
|Support 3
|1124.1
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1141.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1149.75
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1141.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1140.23 and ₹1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.47% to reach ₹1144.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are declining, whereas ICICI Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1142.9
|3.0
|0.26
|1169.3
|898.85
|802582.74
|State Bank Of India
|828.25
|-1.8
|-0.22
|834.6
|543.15
|739180.98
|Axis Bank
|1144.35
|-5.4
|-0.47
|1182.8
|854.1
|353211.68
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1570.3
|-5.5
|-0.35
|2063.0
|1552.55
|311948.98
|Punjab National Bank
|136.85
|-1.15
|-0.83
|142.9
|47.9
|150685.75
Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.24% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is 11.24% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1146.05, showing an increase of -0.32%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank touched a high of 1160.1 & a low of 1147.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1156.2
|Support 1
|1143.6
|Resistance 2
|1164.45
|Support 2
|1139.25
|Resistance 3
|1168.8
|Support 3
|1131.0
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.63% to reach ₹1157.05, outperforming its peers. While Punjab National Bank saw a decrease in its share price, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive growth, with Nifty rising by 0.52% and Sensex by 0.49%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1148.5
|8.6
|0.75
|1169.3
|898.85
|806515.25
|State Bank Of India
|834.5
|4.45
|0.54
|834.6
|543.15
|744758.87
|Axis Bank
|1157.05
|7.3
|0.63
|1182.8
|854.1
|357131.63
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1579.0
|3.2
|0.2
|2063.0
|1552.55
|313677.28
|Punjab National Bank
|137.5
|-0.5
|-0.36
|142.9
|47.9
|151401.46
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates a possible positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1157.6, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1149.75
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1157.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1140.23 and ₹1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹1158.45. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have surged by 33.73% to ₹1158.45, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.14%
|3 Months
|1.83%
|6 Months
|16.98%
|YTD
|4.31%
|1 Year
|33.73%
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1166.23
|Support 1
|1140.23
|Resistance 2
|1183.12
|Support 2
|1131.12
|Resistance 3
|1192.23
|Support 3
|1114.23
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14754 k
The trading volume yesterday was 15.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1166.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1173.45 & ₹1148.5 yesterday to end at ₹1166.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
