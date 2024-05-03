Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1140.5, down -0.8% from yesterday's 1149.75

LIVE UPDATES
39 min read . 05:31 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1149.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1140.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1157.2, closed at 1166.15, with a high of 1173.45 and a low of 1148.5. The market capitalization stood at 354978.64 crore. The 52-week high was at 1182.8 and the 52-week low at 854.1. The BSE volume recorded was 166922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1134 and a high of 1162.6 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.95%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1140.5, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

Axis Bank share price closed the day at 1140.5 - a 0.8% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1159.07 , 1175.73 , 1188.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1129.92 , 1117.43 , 1100.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 225.42% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 3 PM is 225.42% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1140.5, showing a decrease of -0.8%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1142.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

Axis Bank share price is at 1142.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1140.23 and 1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1094.50
10 Days1076.89
20 Days1067.62
50 Days1073.08
100 Days1086.32
300 Days1037.06
03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 597.40% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 2 PM is 597.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1141.8, reflecting a decrease of -0.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 1146.5 and 1137.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1137.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1146.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11143.63Support 11135.78
Resistance 21146.67Support 21130.97
Resistance 31151.48Support 31127.93
03 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold4333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1138.95, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1140.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1131.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1131.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 82.16% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank by 1 PM is 82.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1140, showing a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1145.75 and 1138.45 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1138.45 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1145.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11146.5Support 11137.1
Resistance 21151.4Support 21132.6
Resistance 31155.9Support 31127.7
03 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 1.26%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Axis Bank indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock traded at a low of 1137.5 and a high of 1162.6 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 299.07% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank up to 12 AM is 299.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1144.15, showing an increase of -0.49%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

There has been movement in the stock price, ranging between 1148.1 and 1136.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1136.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1148.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11145.75Support 11138.45
Resistance 21149.2Support 21134.6
Resistance 31153.05Support 31131.15
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1094.50
10 Days1076.89
20 Days1067.62
50 Days1073.08
100 Days1086.32
300 Days1037.06
03 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1144.95, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

Axis Bank share price is at 1144.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1140.23 and 1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 157.15% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 157.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1140.85, showing a decrease of -0.77%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank reached a peak of 1151.9 and a low of 1139.9 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1143.6 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1139.25 and 1131.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11148.1Support 11136.1
Resistance 21156.0Support 21132.0
Resistance 31160.1Support 31124.1
03 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1141.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

Axis Bank share price is at 1141.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1140.23 and 1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.47% to reach 1144.35, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are declining, whereas ICICI Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1142.93.00.261169.3898.85802582.74
State Bank Of India828.25-1.8-0.22834.6543.15739180.98
Axis Bank1144.35-5.4-0.471182.8854.1353211.68
Kotak Mahindra Bank1570.3-5.5-0.352063.01552.55311948.98
Punjab National Bank136.85-1.15-0.83142.947.9150685.75
03 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold4333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.24% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is 11.24% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1146.05, showing an increase of -0.32%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank touched a high of 1160.1 & a low of 1147.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11156.2Support 11143.6
Resistance 21164.45Support 21139.25
Resistance 31168.8Support 31131.0
03 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.63% to reach 1157.05, outperforming its peers. While Punjab National Bank saw a decrease in its share price, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive growth, with Nifty rising by 0.52% and Sensex by 0.49%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1148.58.60.751169.3898.85806515.25
State Bank Of India834.54.450.54834.6543.15744758.87
Axis Bank1157.057.30.631182.8854.1357131.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1579.03.20.22063.01552.55313677.28
Punjab National Bank137.5-0.5-0.36142.947.9151401.46
03 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates a possible positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1157.6, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1149.75

Axis Bank share price is at 1157.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1140.23 and 1166.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1140.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1166.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at 1158.45. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have surged by 33.73% to 1158.45, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.14%
3 Months1.83%
6 Months16.98%
YTD4.31%
1 Year33.73%
03 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11166.23Support 11140.23
Resistance 21183.12Support 21131.12
Resistance 31192.23Support 31114.23
03 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold4333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14754 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1166.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1173.45 & 1148.5 yesterday to end at 1166.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.