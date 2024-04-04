Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1042.45, closed at ₹1047.6, with a high of ₹1070 and a low of ₹1042.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹328225.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low was ₹844.05. The BSE volume for the day was 163,986 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1068.5, with a net change of 5.1 and a percentage change of 0.48.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|-6.52%
|6 Months
|6.8%
|YTD
|-3.54%
|1 Year
|22.98%
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1063.4 with a 1.51% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.8 points.
On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 163,986 shares with a closing price of ₹1,047.6.
