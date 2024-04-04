Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1063.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1042.45, closed at 1047.6, with a high of 1070 and a low of 1042.45. The market capitalization stood at 328225.89 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5, and the 52-week low was 844.05. The BSE volume for the day was 163,986 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1068.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1063.4

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1068.5, with a net change of 5.1 and a percentage change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months-6.52%
6 Months6.8%
YTD-3.54%
1 Year22.98%
04 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1063.4, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1047.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1063.4 with a 1.51% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.8 points.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1047.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 163,986 shares with a closing price of 1,047.6.

