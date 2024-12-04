Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 1136.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1160.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1142.2 and closed at 1136.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1164.5 and a low of 1138.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 359,118 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,283 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1136.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1164.5 & 1138.35 yesterday to end at 1160.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

