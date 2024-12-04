Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1142.2 and closed at ₹1136.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1164.5 and a low of ₹1138.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹359,118 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,283 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1136.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1164.5 & ₹1138.35 yesterday to end at ₹1160.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend