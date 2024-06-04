Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1185.1, closed at ₹1161.75, reached a high of ₹1241.9, and a low of ₹1185.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹379255.71 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1196 and a low of ₹910.45. The BSE volume recorded was 1006647 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 2.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1241.9 & ₹1185.1 yesterday to end at ₹1161.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend