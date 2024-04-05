Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1063.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1062.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank opened at 1068.9 and closed at 1063.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 1080.75 and the low was 1059.25. The market capitalization is 328009.83 crore with a 52-week high of 1151.5 and a low of 844.05. The BSE volume for the day was 144092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1062.7, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1063.4

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1062.7 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1063.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 144,092 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1063.4.

