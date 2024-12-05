Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1162.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹1160.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1167.6 and a low of ₹1154.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹358,793 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 359,287 on the BSE. Over the past year, Axis Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.0
|Support 1
|1152.9
|Resistance 2
|1174.55
|Support 2
|1146.35
|Resistance 3
|1181.1
|Support 3
|1138.8
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 17.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 359 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1167.6 & ₹1154.25 yesterday to end at ₹1159.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend