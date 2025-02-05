Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1015.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.80 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1021 and closed at 1015.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 1021.90 and a low of 1011. The bank's market capitalization stood at 306,301.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 934, with a trading volume of 63,963 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 12:47 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 84.90% higher than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Axis Bank has increased by 84.90% compared to yesterday, with the share price at 1016.30, reflecting a slight rise of 0.08%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

05 Feb 2025, 12:36 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1018.8 and 1012.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1012.15 and selling near hourly resistance 1018.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11017.07Support 11012.02
Resistance 21019.58Support 21009.48
Resistance 31022.12Support 31006.97
05 Feb 2025, 12:24 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days977.34
10 Days970.45
20 Days1008.56
50 Days1077.62
100 Days1130.80
300 Days1154.95
05 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

05 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1015.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1021.90 & 1011 yesterday to end at 1013.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.