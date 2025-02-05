Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1021 and closed at ₹1015.45, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1021.90 and a low of ₹1011. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹306,301.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹934, with a trading volume of 63,963 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Axis Bank has increased by 84.90% compared to yesterday, with the share price at ₹1016.30, reflecting a slight rise of 0.08%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1018.8 and 1012.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1012.15 and selling near hourly resistance 1018.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1017.07
|Support 1
|1012.02
|Resistance 2
|1019.58
|Support 2
|1009.48
|Resistance 3
|1022.12
|Support 3
|1006.97
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|977.34
|10 Days
|970.45
|20 Days
|1008.56
|50 Days
|1077.62
|100 Days
|1130.80
|300 Days
|1154.95
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1021.90 & ₹1011 yesterday to end at ₹1013.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.