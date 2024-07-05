Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1289, reached a high of ₹1292.9 and a low of ₹1268.6 before closing at ₹1279.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹394597.69 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1308.55 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 81940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹1285.20. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 32.53%, reaching ₹1285.20. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|11.74%
|6 Months
|14.02%
|YTD
|16.2%
|1 Year
|32.53%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1292.33
|Support 1
|1267.83
|Resistance 2
|1304.92
|Support 2
|1255.92
|Resistance 3
|1316.83
|Support 3
|1243.33
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 2.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|16
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1292.9 & ₹1268.6 yesterday to end at ₹1279.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend