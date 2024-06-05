Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -7.54 %. The stock closed at 1224.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1223.9 and closed at 1224.05. The high for the day was 1223.9 and the low was 1101.65. The market capitalization stood at 349,630.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1241.9 and 921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 690,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11206.32Support 11083.87
Resistance 21276.38Support 21031.48
Resistance 31328.77Support 3961.42
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 11.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212021
    Buy16151515
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7977 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1224.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1223.9 & 1101.65 yesterday to end at 1224.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

