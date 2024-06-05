Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1223.9 and closed at ₹1224.05. The high for the day was ₹1223.9 and the low was ₹1101.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹349,630.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1241.9 and ₹921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 690,013 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1206.32
|Support 1
|1083.87
|Resistance 2
|1276.38
|Support 2
|1031.48
|Resistance 3
|1328.77
|Support 3
|961.42
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 11.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1223.9 & ₹1101.65 yesterday to end at ₹1224.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.