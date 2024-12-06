Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:22:35
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.45 -0.62%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.00 -0.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 472.95 1.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 787.80 -0.60%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.60 0.61%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1159.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1167.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1167.55 and closed at 1159.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1176.75 and a low of 1150.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 360,957.1 crores, the bank's shares traded 90,403 times on the BSE. Over the past year, Axis Bank has experienced a high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:21:21 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at 1166.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have appreciated by 4.10%, reaching 1166.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.99%
3 Months-0.67%
6 Months-0.39%
YTD5.82%
1 Year4.1%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11179.13Support 11152.33
Resistance 21191.42Support 21137.82
Resistance 31205.93Support 31125.53
06 Dec 2024, 08:35:25 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 17.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9597 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1159.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1176.75 & 1150.75 yesterday to end at 1167.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue