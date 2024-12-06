Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1167.55 and closed at ₹1159.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1176.75 and a low of ₹1150.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹360,957.1 crores, the bank's shares traded 90,403 times on the BSE. Over the past year, Axis Bank has experienced a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹1166.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have appreciated by 4.10%, reaching ₹1166.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.99%
|3 Months
|-0.67%
|6 Months
|-0.39%
|YTD
|5.82%
|1 Year
|4.1%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1179.13
|Support 1
|1152.33
|Resistance 2
|1191.42
|Support 2
|1137.82
|Resistance 3
|1205.93
|Support 3
|1125.53
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 17.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1176.75 & ₹1150.75 yesterday to end at ₹1167.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend