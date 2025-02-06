Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1021 and closed at ₹1015.45, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1021.90 and a low of ₹1011 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹313,684.14 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its position in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹934, with a trading volume of 146,074 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 28.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1021.90 & ₹1011 yesterday to end at ₹1013.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.