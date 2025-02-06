Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -0.20 %. The stock closed at 1015.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.40 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1021 and closed at 1015.45, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1021.90 and a low of 1011 during the session. With a market capitalization of 313,684.14 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its position in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 934, with a trading volume of 146,074 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 28.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
06 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15263 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1015.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1021.90 & 1011 yesterday to end at 1013.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

