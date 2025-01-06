Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1086.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1084.2 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1089.5 and closed slightly lower at 1086.15. The stock reached a high of 1093.4 and a low of 1080. With a market capitalization of 335,795.2 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its resilience within the market. The stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 1339.55, while the 52-week low stands at 995.95. The BSE volume was 218,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6711 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1086.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1093.4 & 1080 yesterday to end at 1084.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

