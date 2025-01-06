Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1089.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹1086.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1093.4 and a low of ₹1080. With a market capitalization of ₹335,795.2 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its resilience within the market. The stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1339.55, while the 52-week low stands at ₹995.95. The BSE volume was 218,175 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1093.4 & ₹1080 yesterday to end at ₹1084.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.