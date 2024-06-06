Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 1184.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1194.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1188.75, closed at 1184.6 with a high of 1195.9 and a low of 1175.5. The market capitalization was recorded at 369,123.28 crore. The 52-week high was 1241.9 and the 52-week low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 72,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1195.77 and 1180.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1180.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1195.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1184.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1195.9 & 1175.5 yesterday to end at 1184.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

