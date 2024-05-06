Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1150.65, closed at ₹1149.75, with a high of ₹1162.6 and a low of ₹1134. The market capitalization stood at ₹352122.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low was ₹854.1. The BSE volume for the day was 190924 shares.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1149.22 and 1141.52 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support level of 1141.52 and selling when it approaches the hourly resistance level of 1149.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1145.38
|Support 1
|1140.68
|Resistance 2
|1148.07
|Support 2
|1138.67
|Resistance 3
|1150.08
|Support 3
|1135.98
Axis Bank share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹1137.2 and a high of ₹1156.2 on the current day.
Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.08% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM is down by 22.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1144, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1136.02
|10 Days
|1089.88
|20 Days
|1077.44
|50 Days
|1076.94
|100 Days
|1087.45
|300 Days
|1038.44
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -3.42% lower than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the trading volume of Axis Bank is 3.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1149.9, a decrease of 0.78%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1154.45 and 1148.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1148.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1154.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1155.17
|Support 1
|1149.87
|Resistance 2
|1158.33
|Support 2
|1147.73
|Resistance 3
|1160.47
|Support 3
|1144.57
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 1.12% to reach ₹1153.8, outperforming its peers. State Bank Of India and Punjab National Bank saw a decline, while ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1149.4
|7.4
|0.65
|1169.3
|898.85
|807147.26
|State Bank Of India
|807.95
|-23.6
|-2.84
|836.0
|543.15
|721064.02
|Axis Bank
|1153.8
|12.75
|1.12
|1182.8
|854.1
|356128.49
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1627.85
|80.6
|5.21
|2063.0
|1544.15
|323381.61
|Punjab National Bank
|130.0
|-5.8
|-4.27
|142.9
|47.9
|143143.2
Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 76.24% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is 76.24% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1152.2, up by 0.98%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank touched a high of 1154.7 & a low of 1148.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1154.45
|Support 1
|1148.6
|Resistance 2
|1157.5
|Support 2
|1145.8
|Resistance 3
|1160.3
|Support 3
|1142.75
Axis Bank Live Updates
AXIS BANK
AXIS BANK
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1152, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1141.05
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1152 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1129.92 and ₹1159.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1129.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1159.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹1141.65. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have surged by 31.82% to reach ₹1141.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|4.38%
|6 Months
|15.44%
|YTD
|3.56%
|1 Year
|31.82%
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1159.07
|Support 1
|1129.92
|Resistance 2
|1175.73
|Support 2
|1117.43
|Resistance 3
|1188.22
|Support 3
|1100.77
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 10.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14547 k
The trading volume yesterday was 29.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1149.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1162.6 & ₹1134 yesterday to end at ₹1149.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
