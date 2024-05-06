Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1141.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1147.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1150.65, closed at 1149.75, with a high of 1162.6 and a low of 1134. The market capitalization stood at 352122.75 crore. The 52-week high was 1182.8 and the 52-week low was 854.1. The BSE volume for the day was 190924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1149.22 and 1141.52 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support level of 1141.52 and selling when it approaches the hourly resistance level of 1149.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11145.38Support 11140.68
Resistance 21148.07Support 21138.67
Resistance 31150.08Support 31135.98
06 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock reached a low of 1137.2 and a high of 1156.2 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Axis Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.08% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 12 AM is down by 22.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1144, reflecting a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank reached a peak of 1151.55 and a trough of 1143.85 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1149.87 and 1147.73 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11149.22Support 11141.52
Resistance 21154.23Support 21138.83
Resistance 31156.92Support 31133.82
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1136.02
10 Days1089.88
20 Days1077.44
50 Days1076.94
100 Days1087.45
300 Days1038.44
06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1147.85, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1141.05

Axis Bank share price is at 1147.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.92 and 1159.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1159.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -3.42% lower than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the trading volume of Axis Bank is 3.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1149.9, a decrease of 0.78%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1154.45 and 1148.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1148.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1154.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11155.17Support 11149.87
Resistance 21158.33Support 21147.73
Resistance 31160.47Support 31144.57
06 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1154, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1141.05

Axis Bank share price is at 1154 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.92 and 1159.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1159.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 1.12% to reach 1153.8, outperforming its peers. State Bank Of India and Punjab National Bank saw a decline, while ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1149.47.40.651169.3898.85807147.26
State Bank Of India807.95-23.6-2.84836.0543.15721064.02
Axis Bank1153.812.751.121182.8854.1356128.49
Kotak Mahindra Bank1627.8580.65.212063.01544.15323381.61
Punjab National Bank130.0-5.8-4.27142.947.9143143.2
06 May 2024, 11:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 9.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold4333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 76.24% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 10 AM is 76.24% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1152.2, up by 0.98%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank touched a high of 1154.7 & a low of 1148.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11154.45Support 11148.6
Resistance 21157.5Support 21145.8
Resistance 31160.3Support 31142.75
06 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 1151.75, outperforming its peers. While State Bank Of India and Punjab National Bank saw declines, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.13% and up by 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1151.59.50.831169.3898.85808621.95
State Bank Of India812.15-19.4-2.33836.0543.15724812.36
Axis Bank1151.7510.70.941182.8854.1355495.74
Kotak Mahindra Bank1617.269.954.522063.01544.15321265.93
Punjab National Bank129.8-6.0-4.42142.947.9142922.98
06 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.47%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Axis Bank indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1152, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1141.05

Axis Bank share price is at 1152 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.92 and 1159.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1159.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 1141.65. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have surged by 31.82% to reach 1141.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months4.38%
6 Months15.44%
YTD3.56%
1 Year31.82%
06 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11159.07Support 11129.92
Resistance 21175.73Support 21117.43
Resistance 31188.22Support 31100.77
06 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold4333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14547 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1149.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1162.6 & 1134 yesterday to end at 1149.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

