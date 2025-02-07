Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1012 and closed at ₹1013.40, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1021.75 and a low of ₹1010 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹315,897.33 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹934, with BSE trading volume recorded at 91,523 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1024.95
|Support 1
|1013.15
|Resistance 2
|1029.3
|Support 2
|1005.7
|Resistance 3
|1036.75
|Support 3
|1001.35
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 27.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1021.75 & ₹1010 yesterday to end at ₹1020.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.