Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1013.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1012 and closed at 1013.40, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1021.75 and a low of 1010 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 315,897.33 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 934, with BSE trading volume recorded at 91,523 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11024.95Support 11013.15
Resistance 21029.3Support 21005.7
Resistance 31036.75Support 31001.35
07 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 27.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15277 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1013.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1021.75 & 1010 yesterday to end at 1020.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

