Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1013.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.