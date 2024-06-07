Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at ₹1175.95 and closed at ₹1171.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1180 and the low was ₹1166.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹363616.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1241.9 and ₹921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.43% to reach ₹1176.55, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of Baroda are experiencing declines, ICICI Bank is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.41% and 0.45% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1112.45
|1.75
|0.16
|1171.55
|898.85
|781199.73
|State Bank Of India
|816.15
|-0.8
|-0.1
|912.1
|543.15
|728382.2
|Axis Bank
|1176.55
|5.0
|0.43
|1241.9
|921.0
|363150.44
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1730.3
|-4.7
|-0.27
|1987.0
|1544.15
|343969.8
|Bank Of Baroda
|268.7
|-0.05
|-0.02
|298.45
|182.65
|138954.5
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1180 & ₹1166.7 yesterday to end at ₹1171.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend