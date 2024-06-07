Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1171.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1177 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at 1175.95 and closed at 1171.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1180 and the low was 1166.7. The market capitalization stood at 363616.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1241.9 and 921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.43% to reach 1176.55, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of Baroda are experiencing declines, ICICI Bank is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.41% and 0.45% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1112.451.750.161171.55898.85781199.73
State Bank Of India816.15-0.8-0.1912.1543.15728382.2
Axis Bank1176.555.00.431241.9921.0363150.44
Kotak Mahindra Bank1730.3-4.7-0.271987.01544.15343969.8
Bank Of Baroda268.7-0.05-0.02298.45182.65138954.5
07 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: null

07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1171.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1180 & 1166.7 yesterday to end at 1171.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

