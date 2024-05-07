Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1143.25 and closed at ₹1141.05. The high for the day was ₹1156.2 and the low was ₹1137.2. The market capitalization was ₹353512.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1182.8 and ₹854.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 171454 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 46.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 171 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1156.2 & ₹1137.2 yesterday to end at ₹1141.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
