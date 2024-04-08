Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1062.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1062.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank's stock opened at 1061.65 and closed slightly higher at 1062.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1062.9, while the low was 1048. The market capitalization stood at 328,071.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1151.5 and 844.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 286,646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1062.9, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1062.7

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1062.9, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has seen a slight increase in value.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1062.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on BSE had a volume of 286,646 shares with a closing price of 1062.7.

