Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1061.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹1062.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1062.9, while the low was ₹1048. The market capitalization stood at ₹328,071.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1151.5 and ₹844.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 286,646 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1062.9, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on BSE had a volume of 286,646 shares with a closing price of ₹1062.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!