Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1060.2 and closed at ₹1064.15, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1070.25 and a low of ₹1056.05 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹330,409.6 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its stability within the market. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, with a trading volume of 110,379 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹1067.35. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have dropped by 4.86%, also settling at ₹1067.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|-3.37%
|6 Months
|-17.21%
|YTD
|0.26%
|1 Year
|-4.86%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1073.57
|Support 1
|1059.07
|Resistance 2
|1079.28
|Support 2
|1050.28
|Resistance 3
|1088.07
|Support 3
|1044.57
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1360.0, 27.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|16
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1070.25 & ₹1056.05 yesterday to end at ₹1067.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend