Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1064.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1067.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1060.2 and closed at 1064.15, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 1070.25 and a low of 1056.05 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 330,409.6 crore, Axis Bank's performance reflects its stability within the market. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95, with a trading volume of 110,379 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at 1067.35. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have dropped by 4.86%, also settling at 1067.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months-3.37%
6 Months-17.21%
YTD0.26%
1 Year-4.86%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11073.57Support 11059.07
Resistance 21079.28Support 21050.28
Resistance 31088.07Support 31044.57
08 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1360.0, 27.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191816
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6495 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1064.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1070.25 & 1056.05 yesterday to end at 1067.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

