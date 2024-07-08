Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1276.75, reached a high of ₹1295, and a low of ₹1273.8 before closing at ₹1280.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹396714.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1308.55 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 536,416 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1280.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend