Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 1144.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1128.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1145.65 and closed at 1144.15. The high for the day was 1148.5 and the low was 1124.1. The market capitalization was 348,402.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1182.8 and the 52-week low was 865.25. The BSE volume for the day was 126,167 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11143.35Support 11118.6
Resistance 21158.45Support 21108.95
Resistance 31168.1Support 31093.85
08 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 11.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21202121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3433
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13668 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1144.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1148.5 & 1124.1 yesterday to end at 1144.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

