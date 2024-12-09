Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1171.8 and closed at ₹1167.3, experiencing a high of ₹1193.65 and a low of ₹1160. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹366,573.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 352,376 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹1177.35. Over the past year, however, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 5.97%, reaching ₹1177.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, climbing to 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|1.57%
|6 Months
|-0.19%
|YTD
|7.46%
|1 Year
|5.97%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1199.83
|Support 1
|1165.98
|Resistance 2
|1213.77
|Support 2
|1146.07
|Resistance 3
|1233.68
|Support 3
|1132.13
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 15.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9470 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1167.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1193.65 & ₹1160 yesterday to end at ₹1186.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend