Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:07:07
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,303.00 -0.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.30 0.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 821.95 0.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.85 0.20%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.95 1.22%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 1167.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1186.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1171.8 and closed at 1167.3, experiencing a high of 1193.65 and a low of 1160. The bank's market capitalization stood at 366,573.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 352,376 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:21:32 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.73%, currently trading at 1177.35. Over the past year, however, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 5.97%, reaching 1177.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, climbing to 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months1.57%
6 Months-0.19%
YTD7.46%
1 Year5.97%
09 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11199.83Support 11165.98
Resistance 21213.77Support 21146.07
Resistance 31233.68Support 31132.13
09 Dec 2024, 08:32:43 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 15.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9470 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1167.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1193.65 & 1160 yesterday to end at 1186.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue