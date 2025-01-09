Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1067.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1066.95 and closed slightly higher at 1067.6. The stock reached a high of 1082.3 and a low of 1059.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 332724.8 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 66,279 on the BSE. Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at 1339.55, while its 52-week low is 995.95, indicating significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6698 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 66 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1067.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1082.3 & 1059.55 yesterday to end at 1075. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

