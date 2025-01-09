Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1066.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1067.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1082.3 and a low of ₹1059.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹332724.8 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 66,279 on the BSE. Axis Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1339.55, while its 52-week low is ₹995.95, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 66 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1082.3 & ₹1059.55 yesterday to end at ₹1075. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend