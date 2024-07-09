Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1280.3, closed at ₹1287.3 with a high of ₹1297.95 and a low of ₹1279.55. The market cap stood at 397858.19 cr with a 52-week high of 1308.55 and a 52-week low of 921. BSE volume recorded was 300122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 1.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1297.95 & ₹1279.55 yesterday to end at ₹1287.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend