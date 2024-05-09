Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1123.45 and closed at ₹1127.45. The high for the day was ₹1135.25 and the low was ₹1118.75. The market capitalization was ₹348525.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low was ₹865.25. The BSE volume was 63872 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 39.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1135.25 & ₹1118.75 yesterday to end at ₹1127.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
