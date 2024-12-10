Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 1186.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1163.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1185.2 and closed slightly higher at 1186.05. The stock reached a high of 1185.4 and a low of 1161 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 359982.3 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95, with a BSE trading volume of 162,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9478 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1186.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1185.4 & 1161 yesterday to end at 1163.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

