Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1185.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹1186.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1185.4 and a low of ₹1161 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹359982.3 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, with a BSE trading volume of 162,658 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1185.4 & ₹1161 yesterday to end at ₹1163.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend