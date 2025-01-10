Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1081.7 and closed at ₹1075, experiencing a high of ₹1081.7 and a low of ₹1054.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹328,577.17 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a peak of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,808 shares for Axis Bank on that day.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1076.95
|Support 1
|1051.05
|Resistance 2
|1091.5
|Support 2
|1039.7
|Resistance 3
|1102.85
|Support 3
|1025.15
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1360.0, 28.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|16
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1081.7 & ₹1054.35 yesterday to end at ₹1061.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend