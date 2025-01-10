Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1075 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1061.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1081.7 and closed at 1075, experiencing a high of 1081.7 and a low of 1054.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately 328,577.17 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a peak of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,808 shares for Axis Bank on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11076.95Support 11051.05
Resistance 21091.5Support 21039.7
Resistance 31102.85Support 31025.15
10 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1360.0, 28.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191816
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6727 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1075 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1081.7 & 1054.35 yesterday to end at 1061.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.