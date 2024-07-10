Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1287.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1286.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1286.4 and closed at 1287.35. The high for the day was 1292.25 and the low was 1279.25. The market capitalization stood at 397564.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1308.55 and the low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 38442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.62% and is currently trading at 1281.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 33.75% to reach 1281.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 26.23% to reach 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.87%
3 Months10.97%
6 Months15.48%
YTD16.97%
1 Year33.75%
10 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11297.0Support 11281.2
Resistance 21303.9Support 21272.3
Resistance 31312.8Support 31265.4
10 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1310.0, 1.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202121
    Buy17171615
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10906 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1287.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1292.25 & 1279.25 yesterday to end at 1287.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

