Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1286.4 and closed at ₹1287.35. The high for the day was ₹1292.25 and the low was ₹1279.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹397564.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1308.55 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 38442 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.62% and is currently trading at ₹1281.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 33.75% to reach ₹1281.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 26.23% to reach 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.87%
|3 Months
|10.97%
|6 Months
|15.48%
|YTD
|16.97%
|1 Year
|33.75%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.0
|Support 1
|1281.2
|Resistance 2
|1303.9
|Support 2
|1272.3
|Resistance 3
|1312.8
|Support 3
|1265.4
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 1.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1292.25 & ₹1279.25 yesterday to end at ₹1287.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend