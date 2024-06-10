Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 1186.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1193.95, with a high of 1211.9 and a low of 1185.4 before closing at 1186.7. The market capitalization stood at 374,259.16 crore with a 52-week high of 1241.9 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume for the day was 25,972 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live:

10 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Axis Bank has increased by 1.96% to reach 1210, aligning with the upward trend of its peers including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of Baroda. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1127.555.650.51171.55898.85791803.46
State Bank Of India841.3511.451.38912.1543.15750872.22
Axis Bank1210.023.31.961241.9921.0373475.02
Kotak Mahindra Bank1761.758.70.51987.01544.15350221.81
Bank Of Baroda279.28.43.1298.45182.65144384.43
10 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1186.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1211.9 & 1185.4 yesterday to end at 1186.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

