Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1193.95, with a high of ₹1211.9 and a low of ₹1185.4 before closing at ₹1186.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹374,259.16 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1241.9 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 25,972 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Axis Bank has increased by 1.96% to reach ₹1210, aligning with the upward trend of its peers including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of Baroda. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1127.55
|5.65
|0.5
|1171.55
|898.85
|791803.46
|State Bank Of India
|841.35
|11.45
|1.38
|912.1
|543.15
|750872.22
|Axis Bank
|1210.0
|23.3
|1.96
|1241.9
|921.0
|373475.02
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1761.75
|8.7
|0.5
|1987.0
|1544.15
|350221.81
|Bank Of Baroda
|279.2
|8.4
|3.1
|298.45
|182.65
|144384.43
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1211.9 & ₹1185.4 yesterday to end at ₹1186.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend