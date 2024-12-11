Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1159.95 and closed at ₹1163.45, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1165 and a low of ₹1151.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹357,011.5 crore, Axis Bank's performance remains robust, though it is still below its 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and above its low of ₹995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 71,450 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1161.98
|Support 1
|1148.18
|Resistance 2
|1170.42
|Support 2
|1142.82
|Resistance 3
|1175.78
|Support 3
|1134.38
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 18.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1165 & ₹1151.25 yesterday to end at ₹1155. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.