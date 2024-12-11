Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 1163.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1155 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1159.95 and closed at 1163.45, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1165 and a low of 1151.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 357,011.5 crore, Axis Bank's performance remains robust, though it is still below its 52-week high of 1339.55 and above its low of 995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 71,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11161.98Support 11148.18
Resistance 21170.42Support 21142.82
Resistance 31175.78Support 31134.38
11 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1367.0, 18.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18181815
    Buy14141515
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9522 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1163.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1165 & 1151.25 yesterday to end at 1155. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.