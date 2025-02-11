Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1023.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1012.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank maintained a stable performance with an open and close price of 1023.80. The stock reached a high of 1024.20 and a low of 1006.25, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at 313328.18 crores. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 934, with a trading volume of 52,717 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15189 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1023.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1024.20 & 1006.25 yesterday to end at 1012.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.