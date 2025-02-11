Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank maintained a stable performance with an open and close price of ₹1023.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1024.20 and a low of ₹1006.25, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹313328.18 crores. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹934, with a trading volume of 52,717 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1024.20 & ₹1006.25 yesterday to end at ₹1012.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.