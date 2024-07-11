Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1288.85, closed at ₹1289.05, with a high of ₹1294 and a low of ₹1276. The market capitalization stood at ₹398816.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1308.55 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 64388 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10885 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.
11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1289.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1294 & ₹1276 yesterday to end at ₹1290.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend