Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1289.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1290.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1288.85, closed at 1289.05, with a high of 1294 and a low of 1276. The market capitalization stood at 398816.25 crore. The 52-week high was 1308.55 and the low was 921. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 64388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10885 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1289.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1294 & 1276 yesterday to end at 1290.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

