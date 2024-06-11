Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1186.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1200.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1193.95, reached a high of 1212, and a low of 1185.4 before closing at 1186.7. The market capitalization stood at 370860.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 1241.9 and a low of 921. The BSE trading volume for the day was 907,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11213.53Support 11186.13
Resistance 21226.67Support 21171.87
Resistance 31240.93Support 31158.73
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 5.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9721 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 907 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1186.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1212 & 1185.4 yesterday to end at 1186.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

