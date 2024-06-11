Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1193.95, reached a high of ₹1212, and a low of ₹1185.4 before closing at ₹1186.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹370860.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1241.9 and a low of ₹921. The BSE trading volume for the day was 907,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1213.53
|Support 1
|1186.13
|Resistance 2
|1226.67
|Support 2
|1171.87
|Resistance 3
|1240.93
|Support 3
|1158.73
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 5.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 907 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1212 & ₹1185.4 yesterday to end at ₹1186.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend