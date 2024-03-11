Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Drop as Investors React to Economic Uncertainty

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1111.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1110.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1134.95 and closed at ₹1125.75. The high for the day was ₹1134.95 and the low was ₹1107.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹343,093.71 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1151.5 and the low was at ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 411,052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1110.75, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1111.9
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1110.75 with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.11%
3 Months
-6.74%
6 Months
13.62%
YTD
0.83%
1 Year
29.1%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:55 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1111.9, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹1125.75
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows a price of ₹1111.9 with a percent change of -1.23% and a net change of -13.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1125.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 411,052 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1125.75.
