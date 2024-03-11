Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 09:33:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.35 -1.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,032.00 -0.71%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,605.15 -0.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 291.25 -0.44%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,435.25 -0.77%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Drop as Investors React to Economic Uncertainty
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Drop as Investors React to Economic Uncertainty

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1111.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1110.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1134.95 and closed at 1125.75. The high for the day was 1134.95 and the low was 1107.4. The market capitalization stood at 343,093.71 crore. The 52-week high was at 1151.5 and the low was at 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 411,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1110.75, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1111.9

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1110.75 with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months-6.74%
6 Months13.62%
YTD0.83%
1 Year29.1%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:55 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1111.9, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹1125.75

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows a price of 1111.9 with a percent change of -1.23% and a net change of -13.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1125.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 411,052 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1125.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie