Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Drop as Investors React to Economic Uncertainty

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1134.95 and closed at ₹1125.75. The high for the day was ₹1134.95 and the low was ₹1107.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹343,093.71 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1151.5 and the low was at ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 411,052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1110.75 with a net change of -1.15 and a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|-6.74%
|6 Months
|13.62%
|YTD
|0.83%
|1 Year
|29.1%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows a price of ₹1111.9 with a percent change of -1.23% and a net change of -13.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
