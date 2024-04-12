Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1087.1 and closed at ₹1080.75. The high for the day was ₹1092.85 while the low was ₹1080.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was ₹335611.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low was ₹844.05. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 149345 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1087.3, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 149345 shares with a closing price of ₹1080.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!