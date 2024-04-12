Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1080.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1087.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1087.1 and closed at 1080.75. The high for the day was 1092.85 while the low was 1080.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was 335611.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1151.5 and the 52-week low was 844.05. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 149345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1087.3, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1080.75

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 1087.3, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1080.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 149345 shares with a closing price of 1080.75.

