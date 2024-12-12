Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1153.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1147.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1151 and closed slightly higher at 1153.5. The stock reached a high of 1158.5 and a low of 1144.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 355,030.9 crore, Axis Bank's share performance reflects a steady trend within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a volume of 769,755 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1153.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1158.5 & 1144.6 yesterday to end at 1147.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.