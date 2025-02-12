Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1011.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1007.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1006.65 and closed at 1011.60, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1016 and a low of 1002.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 311,966.22 crore, with a total BSE volume of 148,547 shares traded. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 1339.55 and a low of 934.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17:48 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.96%, currently trading at 998.15. Over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has declined by 1.14%, reaching 998.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months-9.95%
6 Months-10.38%
YTD-3.81%
1 Year-1.14%
12 Feb 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11014.83Support 11001.08
Resistance 21022.47Support 2994.97
Resistance 31028.58Support 3987.33
12 Feb 2025, 08:33:17 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 28.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14592 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04:57 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1011.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1016 & 1002.70 yesterday to end at 1007.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

