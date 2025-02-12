Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1006.65 and closed at ₹1011.60, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1016 and a low of ₹1002.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹311,966.22 crore, with a total BSE volume of 148,547 shares traded. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹934.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.96%, currently trading at ₹998.15. Over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has declined by 1.14%, reaching ₹998.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|-9.95%
|6 Months
|-10.38%
|YTD
|-3.81%
|1 Year
|-1.14%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1014.83
|Support 1
|1001.08
|Resistance 2
|1022.47
|Support 2
|994.97
|Resistance 3
|1028.58
|Support 3
|987.33
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 28.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1016 & ₹1002.70 yesterday to end at ₹1007.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.